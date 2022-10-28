GEORGIA (WRBL) — Former University of Georgia (UGA) football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley has died. He was 90-years-old.

According to the Georgia Athletic Department, Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs.

Dooley was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure.