MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WHNT) — Former UAH basketball standout Sam Orf is returning to the GSC but this time as a coach.

Following a one year stint as an assistant at Flagler College, Orf joins former UAH assistant and current Montevallo head coach Anthony Komara as part of the Falcons’ program.

Orf finished his impressive career with the Chargers in 2021, then went and played overseas in Austria for a year before beginning his coaching career.

“I am beyond excited to announce that we are bringing Sam to Montevallo,” Komara said. “Sam is exceptionally bright, a tireless worker, a proven leader and winner, and most importantly, an extremely high character individual. Sam embodies and understands everything we are building within our program both on and off the court. He knows exactly what our system is supposed to look like and he knows exactly what our culture is supposed to look like because he lived it and built it for four years as a phenomenal player for us at UAH. His transition from player to coach has been seamless because he was always a coach on the floor in his playing days. He has an incredibly bright future in this profession and I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re building here at Montevallo. He’s the right guy at the right time for us and I couldn’t be more excited to have him here.”

During his four-year career at UAH, Orf scored 1,274 total points and played in 94 games to lead the Chargers to 81 wins.

With the Chargers, Orf helped the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances, a Sweet 16 run, and a Gulf South Conference Tournament Championship in 2020.

Orf accumulated many accolades over his career and was named All-GSC twice and the GSC West Division Player of the Year in 2021. After averaging a 19.1 points per game in 2021, Orf was named an NABC All-American and earned All-South Region honors– capping his historic career. He finished as just the 27th player in UAH program history to eclipse the 1,000th career points mark.

Additionally, Orf was named UAH’s First CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, was a GSC Commissioner’s Top-10 Award finalist, three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree and a four-time GSC Academic Honor Roll selection.