(WHNT) — The Gulf South Conference officially inducted the Class of 2023 to the GSC Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, and the list of six inductees includes former UAH men’s basketball head coach Lennie Acuff.

Acuff served as the Chargers’ head coach from 1997-2019 and then moved on to lead the Lipscomb program. During his 22-year tenure, he led the Chargers to eight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and three GSC tournament crowns.

He also steered UAH to 11 NCAA tournament appearances and advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in 2011 and 2012.

Individually, Acuff was an eight-time GSC Coach of the Year, four-time NABC South Coach of the Year, and GSC Coach of the Decade for the 2010s and at the time of his induction had a conference-best 436 career wins.