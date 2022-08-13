CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – Former UAH basketball standout Seth Swalve is continuing his pro career overseas as he has signed with the Hemel Storm.

The Storm is a basketball club in the United Kingdom that compete in the NBL Division 1, the second tier of the British basketball system.

The Cullman native joins the Storm after a successful season playing in the country of Georgia averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 assists per game. He also shot nearly 54 percent from 3.

During his senior season at UAH, Swalve averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.