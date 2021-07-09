Former UAH basketball standout Sam Orf signs to take his talents to Austria

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UAH basketball’s Sam Orf has been named a DII All-American, he’s received All-Gulf South Conference team honors, and now he can add professional athlete to his resume as his biggest dream has officially come true.

After four stellar years with the Chargers, Orf is packing his bags for his next adventure; he’s taking his talents to play overseas for Flyers Wels in Austria.

“It’s a great starting point for me it’s a great league they really value guys that can play the game the right way in Europe that’s what it’s all about playing the game right,” Orf said. “It’s a little bit of a different game and I think that’s why I was a player that they were attracted to.”

If you’ve seen him play, you’ve watched nothing but confidence; Orf credits hard work and his time with the Chargers’ program for turning him into the player he is today.

Thanks to his coaches, teammates and even some doubters along the way his dreams are turning into a reality.

“My game overall in all areas has improved I’ve really just learned how to play the game the right way. I’ve had two great coaches here who have taught me a ton,” Orf said. “A lot of people really didn’t think this would happen and it just feels really good to have worked really hard to have it all pay off.”

Orf wants to thank all the UAH fans who have supported him during his time in Huntsville; he says the support means the world to him and his teammates.