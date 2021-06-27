Former UAH basketball standout JJ Kaplan signs to play overseas in Israel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’ve been to a UAH basketball game sometime in the past few years, the chances are pretty good you know who JJ Kaplan is.

Kaplan has been a key source for the Chargers’ success and now after playing basketball here in Alabama his whole life Kaplan is taking his talents to the pros.

The former Grissom High standout has officially signed to play with Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Israel.

Kaplan is a two-time Jewish Sports Review All-American and earned second team All-Gulf South Conference honors for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.