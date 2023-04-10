(WHNT) — The Gulf South Conference announced six inductees in the Class of 2023 for the GSC Hall of Fame, including former UAH men’s basketball head coach Lennie Acuff.

Acuff served as the Chargers’ head coach from 1997-2019 and then moved on to lead the Lipscomb program. During his 22-year tenure, he led the Chargers to eight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and three GSC tournament crowns.

He also steered UAH to 11 NCAA tournament appearances and advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in 2011 and 2012.

Individually, Acuff was an eight-time GSC Coach of the Year, four-time NABC South Coach of the Year, GSC Coach of the Decade for the 2010s and at the time of his induction had a conference-best 436 career wins.

This is the conference’s ninth class enshrined since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2014. Honorees will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31 in Pensacola, Fla.