HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Kolton Ingram was a 37th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and like many in the Minor Leagues, the 25 year old has to work his way through the system to make it to the top.

In 2021, the relief pitcher went from Low-A, to Single-A up to Double-A, finishing the year with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. He appeared in 12 games for the team, going a perfect 4-4 in saves, and striking out 17.

While Ingram is currently in Phoenix for Angels’ spring training, he wouldn’t mind a return to North Alabama when it’s all said and done.

“Being out west definitely makes you miss being on the east so just to play in that atmosphere and that level of baseball would be amazing,” said Ingram. “Just being in front of all the fans and it’s a great baseball atmosphere, so going back there would not be a bad thing, but I’m looking forward to this season regardless.”

