HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Sparkman football star Xavier Hopkins held his first youth football camp on Saturday morning at Monrovia Elementary School, working with kids of all ages through different skill drills.

The Clark Atlanta linebacker said this community has always meant a lot to him and supported him through his football journey, and he’s grateful to give back to the next generation of football players.

“I wanted to give back to my community and I wanted to make sure that kids can make it out of the same city that I did. Everybody’s journey is different so for me it’s just an opportunity,” Hopkins added. “It means a lot. When I didn’t play my freshman year at Alabama State, this community had my back, the prayer warriors in this community have meant a lot, they’ve helped me, these kids get to watch me on Saturdays so it’s a great opportunity,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins is preparing for his senior season at Clark Atlanta.