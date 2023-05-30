JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A familiar face is returning to North Alabama to play football at Jacksonville State.

Former Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers, a Muscle Shoals High product, announced Tuesday that he would be joining Jacksonville State this fall.

Smothers tweeted his commitment to Gamecocks saying: “Excited to be back HOME!”

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Smothers chose Nebraska over offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and more.

He will team up with veteran head coach Rich Rodriguez who led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record during his first year in Jacksonville. Smothers joins a crowded quarterback room that has five quarterbacks currently on the roster, and an additional high school quarterback committed to play for the Gamecocks in the fall.

The decision to transfer comes after Smothers spent three seasons with the Cornhuskers, appearing in 11 games and starting one game.

Smothers began his high school career at Athens High School where he played for three years before transferring to Muscle Shoals for his senior season.