MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Mississippi State player and Bob Jones Alum Slate Alford will be trading in his maroon and white for red and black next season.

Alford announced Monday that he would be transferring to Georgia for the 2024 season.

The Bob Jones product played two years for Mississippi State and appeared in 71 games, starting 49 for the Bulldogs.

Alford held a .240 career batting average at Mississippi State with 48 hits, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

During his high school career, Alford was a member of the 2019 Bob Jones team that finished as 7A State Runner-ups. He was also rated the No.1 third baseman in Alabama coming out of high school.