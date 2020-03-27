Former Madison Academy star Evan Brooks turning heads on the track at Samford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Evan Brooks was a stud athlete at Madison Academy on both the track and the football field. Now a freshman at Samford, Brooks turned heads with his stellar performance in the winter. He won't get to run in the spring with the outdoor season being canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. We caught up with him to talk about it.

Rocco DiSangro: Now you’re at Samford, SOCON freshman of the year, had a huge winter season indoor, but your bread and butter is that outdoor track. Right now, canceled. What was your immediate reaction when you found out that news that you wouldn’t be running outdoors this year?

Evan Brooks: I was definitely pretty shaken up about it. I definitely look forward to the outdoor season because it’s just more fun, the weather is warmer, you get to do more events like the 4X100 and the 100, so it was definitely a bummer, but I know with everything going on it’s probably the best thing to do.

RD: Have you been doing anything to stay in shape, and training while this is happening?

EB: Yes sir I’ve been training every day just to try to keep up, stay in shape but yeah it’s definitely shaken up. I miss my friends back at school so that’s probably the toughest part not seeing them.

RD: Your dad was sending me pictures and videos of you just killing it at the SOCON tournament. What’s going through your mind when you’re out there, and I feel like for you, you’re a freshman right now, the sky is the limit. How do you even improve off of this?

EB: I’m definitely just going to keep working. I have some teammates that push me every day that try to help me get better and work harder, and I definitely just go out there with the mindset of just improve every race and don’t get satisfied because there are kids throughout the country that are still going out there killing it doing the same thing so you can’t, you can’t take any days off.

RD: Take me through journey man. Coming from here, the Rocket City, going to Madison Academy to Samford. Reflect with me a little bit on just being a kid with a dream and putting it all into place right now.

EB: Madison Academy is a very big part of my life, and I had a ton of people supporting me there, rooting for me. I’ve had so much love for the people in our city that it just drives me to work harder and try to make them proud.

RD: There are kids in track that are looking up to you right know, and watching what you do coming from here and doing what you’re doing on the next level. What would be your message to the younger generation that’s coming up and running?

EB: My message to the younger kids would be shoot for times year in and year out and don’t get discouraged if you don’t hit that time in a specific race but just keep working. Always shoot to lower your times. Work hard. It will pay off and just stay humble and god will bless you.

