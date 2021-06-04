Former Madison Academy standout Sierra Jones taking over Mae Jemison girls basketball program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Mae Jemison Girls Basketball Team have a new head coach who once led her team to win a state title and she’s from here in the 256.

Former Madison Academy standout and Belmont guard Sierra Jones is taking over the Lady Jags program.

News 19 Sports caught up with Jones and she said she’s thrilled to have this opportunity and hopes she can help shape these girls’ lives. Both on and off the basketball court.

“What I bring to the party one is love. I choose that’s the way I coach and I know it’s gonna be effective and I’m just excited with what I know as a player to bring that as a coach and educate that on fundamentals and just the game of basketball.” Jones said.