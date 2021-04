Former Madison Academy standout and Michigan State basketball star, Josh Lanford, announced that his basketball career is ending with the Spartans and he will not be pursuing a professional career.

"My college experience wasn’t what I imagined it to be, but it exceeded all of my expectations and I wouldn’t change it for anything." pic.twitter.com/9xUFn8lLG8 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 19, 2021

Langford’s struggled through injuries during his time with the Spartans and that certainly played a big factor in his decision not to go pro.

Langford says his college career of course wasn’t what he expected, but he says he still wouldn’t change it for anything.