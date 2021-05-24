Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announces commitment to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – As Bryan Harsin prepares for his first season down on the Plains, he’s officially landed a commitment from another quarterback with SEC experience.

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced his commitment to the Auburn program on his Twitter on Monday.

Finley started five games last season as a freshman for LSU passing for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.

Finley says Auburn’s style of offense is really what drew him to the program, and he’s looking forward to the chance to work alongside Bo Nix and competing for playing time next season.

“It was very appealing they run a very NFL style offense, so going there and being able to develop under Coach Harsin and develop under Coach Bobo will get me prepared for the NFL,” Finley said. “They gave me the opportunity to come in and learn the playbook and if the time presented itself then it will happen. He’s been the starter for two years so I look forward to coming in and pushing him and making him better and him making me better.”

Finley announced his decision to transfer to Auburn 18 days after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.