(WHNT) — Longtime Decatur High Head Football Coach Jere Adcock is coming out of retirement to coach the Whitesburg Christian Warriors.

Whitesburg Christian made the announcement Tuesday that Adcock would be taking over the Warriors football team.

Adcock retired following the 2022 season, saying he knew that it would be his last before the season began that it would be his last year. During his 27 years leading the Red Raiders, Adcock had a 187-120 overall record. He took his team to the playoffs in 21 of those 27 seasons.

The Warriors went 2-8 in 2023 under head coach Jimmy Nave, who Adcock will be taking over for in 2024.