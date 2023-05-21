AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Auburn Tigers have picked up their 19th transfer player since Hugh Freeze was hired last December.

Stephen Sings played three seasons for Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Saturday night, he announced he would be playing for Freeze again, this time at Auburn.

Sings, a 6’3 255-pound defensive end, also reunites with his former defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

In 2022, Sings recorded 9 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Flames.

The North Carolina native will bring the Tigers much-needed depth at the edge position after five pass rushers from the 2022 team either graduated or transferred.

Sings becomes the third transfer player to commit to the Tigers this week after former North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and former North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon both committed on May 16.

Auburn holds the No. 3 overall transfer recruiting class entering year 1 for Hugh Freeze.