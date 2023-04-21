(WHNT) — After two seasons on the Missouri men’s basketball roster, former Lee basketball standout Kaleb Brown has entered the transfer portal.

The Tigers’ sophomore guard thanked the coaches and said he’ll forever be grateful for the relationships he’s made in Columbia, adding that the past two years at Mizzou have been nothing but amazing.

Brown played in 27 games as a freshman and 11 this past season. He averaged 0.8 points and 0.4 rebounds in the 2022-23 season.

Brown will have two years of eligibility remaining.