(WHNT) — University of North Alabama freshman guard Jacari Lane has received three ASUN Conference men’s basketball awards, while teammate Daniel Ortiz was named to the ASUN All-Conference team.

The former Lee Generals standout was voted to the ASUN All-Freshman team, while also being named ASUN Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

Lane becomes the second Lion to claim ASUN Freshman of the Year honors, joining Jamari Blackmon in 2019.

Lane has played in all 31 games with six starts as a true freshman at UNA. He is UNA’s second-leading scorer with 13.3 points per game and he has earned three ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week honors and one ASUN Player of the Week award. He leads the Lions with 105 assists and has added 85 rebounds and 22 steals. In his six starts this season, he is averaging 21.3 points per game.

Sophomore guard Daniel Ortiz of Shreveport, Louisiana was named to the second-team All-ASUN Conference squad . Ortiz is the Lions’ leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. He has added 3.7 rebounds per game with 32 steals and 31 assists. He was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team in 2022. He has scored in double-figures 21 times this season, toping 20 points nine times. His season-high is 32 against North Florida.

Ortiz and Lane have been key performers as UNA has posted an 18-13 record this season, the best in the school’s five seasons on the Division I level.

The Lions open play in the ASUN Conference Tournament on Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky.