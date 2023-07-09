LAS VEGAS. (WHNT) — Huntsville native Kobe Brown made his NBA Summer League debut Saturday night and it didn’t take long to see why Los Angeles used their first round pick on him.

The former Lee High standout used his strength and size to post 11 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes of work.

Brown not only got to work in the paint but also was able to display his shooting ability from beyond the arc.

Despite Brown’s efforts, the Clippers would fall to the Utah Jazz 105-99. However, his debut did not disappoint.

Brown and the Clippers return to Summer League action Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.

To see the full NBA Summer League schedule, click here.