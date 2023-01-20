MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville native Chester Rogers has always had two dreams. Over the past few years, he’s been able to live our his first dream of playing in the NFL. Now he’s living out his second dream of acting as he is now appearing in 50 Cents’ show “BMF”.

“It was just being at the right place at the right time, being able to tap back into a career that I started at the age of 10, I got an audition and it took off from there,” Rogers said. “It’s amazing I live by the code that LeBron goes by ”more than an athlete” so being able to do both at the highest level, it’s never been done before so just to be able to take that load on my shoulders, I think I’m built for it, I’ve prepared for it all my life so I’m knocking it out.”

Rogers has been acting since he was 10 years old and had to balance acting and playing football. He says it’s been a challenge that’s been worth it.

“Sacrifice, sacrifice and discipline and just having a really good team behind me, and family, I’ve really got a good support system,” he said. “Stick to your own journey, run your own race and never compare it to others, and that’s what I’ve done and that’s why I am where I am now.”

Rogers did not play with an NFL team this past season as he was busy chasing this dream, so we cannot wait to see what’s next for the former Lee High School standout.