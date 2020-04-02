Former Lauderdale County Baseball star eyes another season with UAH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - John Trousdale played his high school baseball at Lauderdale County, then at the University of Alabama before finishing his career with UAH. His played days aren't over just yet though. We spoke with the Rogersville native about getting one more year.

Rocco DiSangro: You were having an unbelievable year and the stats they speak for themselves just how have you handled this whole thing?

John Trousdale: It was really tough for all of us you know as a team we were really rolling pretty good there and when it all came out it really just kept spiraling. Everybody took it pretty hard at first, but I think the NCAA has done the right thing and given the guys a year back so pretty exciting.

RD: Will you be coming back if given the opportunity? I know they gave that extra year but you may have a job lined up.

JT: Well, I’m not one of the ones that has a job lined up just yet so I’m definitely gonna come back and play. I just think we left a lot on the table and I’m really excited to get back.

RD: You can’t take a year and a half off from playing this sport, it’s muscle memory and a lot of other things go into it. What have you been doing to stay in shape throughout this time?

JT: You know just trying to stay in the batting cages, get as many reps as you can because at first you know we didn’t know if we would be able to play again or not so trying to get ready for the summer you know if we’re able to play this summer I want to be ready to go and stay in baseball shape like you said.

RD: What would your message be to young student athletes going forward, you’ve got high school seniors who won’t get a year back like yourself.

JT: First of all I hate that. It’s been a really tough situation, my heart goes out to those guys. You know especially high school seniors. I’ve got a senior in my house that plays tennis. Just keep your head up and do the next right thing and I guess just having faith that it will all turn around and you’ll all of this will pay off one day. That’s probably what I would tell them.

If you know someone at the high school or college level whose season has been cut short, have them email our sports team rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.