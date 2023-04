HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After four seasons playing for Alabama A&M basketball, former James Clemens standout Garrett Hicks has committed to another Bulldogs program.

Hicks has signed and is set to head down I-65 to join Bucky McMillan and the Samford men’s basketball program.

The former A&M guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this past season for the Bulldogs.