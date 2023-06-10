MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Monty Rice hasn’t had to travel too far as he’s continued his football career. After a standout career at James Clemens, he stayed in the South and played collegiately at the University of Georgia.

Then he got drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Now he’s made the short drive back home to give back to his community.

Over 100 kids were at the James Clemens football field on Saturday for Rice’s first youth camp. Him and some other coaches worked on different skills and agility drills and got to play around with the kids.

But to Rice, Saturday was about much more than just football. He said the sport has taught him so much and he wants to give back to the community who raised him and be an example for those who might follow him.

“I think it’s huge to have people that live in the same area that you did, grew up in the same area you did and they’re doing something that you want to do,” Rice said. “Just let the kids know that hey, if Monty Rice can do it, I can do it. That’s just the example that I want to set, because I used to have teachers when I was younger and I would tell them that I wanted to play in the pros, they would be like you need to have a plan B and all of this other stuff. It was like only one percent make it, and I’m just like why can’t I be the one percent and it’s the same thing for these kids. You can be the one percent if you chose to.”

Rice said he plans to bring the camp back to James Clemens next summer.