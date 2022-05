MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — LaBryan Ray’s biggest rival in high school might’ve been the Bob Jones Patriots but now the former James Clemens football standout will suit up in a Patriots jersey of his own.

The former Alabama defensive lineman has signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Ray will be reunited with former Tide teammates Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Damien Harris.

A huge congrats to LaBryan and the rest of his family and friends; North Alabama is proud of you!