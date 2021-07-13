Former Huntsville High pitching standout Christian MacLeod drafted by the Twins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The past two weeks have been a wild ride for former Huntsville High baseball standout Christian MacLeod.

First, the left-handed pitcher won a national championship with Mississippi State marking the first national title in Bulldogs history in any sport.

“Saying that I was a part of that team and we were the first team to get it done and bring it back to Mississippi State that’s pretty cool,” MacLeod said.

Then, MacLeod got the call of a lifetime; he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft as the 159th pick to the Minnesota Twins.

“It’s what you dream of ever since I started playing baseball when I was four,” MacLeod said. “It’s something I’ve worked my whole life for and getting that phone call yesterday knowing I was about to be drafted by the Twins it’s something I’ll never forget.”

MacLeod says he’s looking forward to getting his professional career underway with an organization like the Twins.

“It’ll be a really cool opportunity it’s a great organization with great development and I’m really excited about getting going with them,” MacLeod said. “Being a sponge down there soaking up and learning as much as I can is really the goal.”

MacLeod says for any young players who want to chase the dream of playing pro to push themselves and follow the path even though it might be tough, but make sure to stop and take in all the sights along the way.

“Never take a moment for granted, always work hard, embracing every moment that you can and building relationships with your teammates. I feel like that’s the most important part of my career and that’s what’s helped me be successful is the people I’ve been around,” MacLeod said. “Being drafted and everything’s cool but the people you meet along the way you’re gonna talk to some of these people for the rest of your life and they’re gonna be some of your best friends, so really soaking up the memories with them makes everything better.”

MacLeod says choosing to go to Mississippi State was one of the best decisions he’s made in his life, but now he’s looking ahead to this next chapter in his baseball career.