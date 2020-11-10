Former Huntsville baseball standout Brewer Hicklen hosting third annual youth baseball camp

Not that long ago, Brewer Hicklen was a standout athlete at Huntsville High School.

These days he’s making a name for himself in professional baseball, but next weekend he’ll be hosting his third annual youth baseball camp here in the 256.

HUNTSVILLE Baseball Folks❗️



3rd Annual Brewer Hicklen Baseball Camp is now LIVE. Check out the flyer for more information!



SIGN UP: https://t.co/D2vRByFq5R



Code: earlybird gives you a discount for 72 hours.



Please SHARE and TAG any and all ballplayers you know! pic.twitter.com/7EGHo53ehS — Brewer Hicklen (@brewerhicklen) October 22, 2020

Hicklen, who plays in the Kansas City Royals organization, says he’s so thankful to be able to provide an experience like this to the kids here in the Huntsville area and he can’t wait to get out on the field with all the campers.

“I know these kids look up to professional athletes,” Hicklen said. “I remember when I was a kid I got star struck by players who played for professional teams and I don’t take that lightly. I know these kids look up to us and I just want to bring a day full of positive energy and go out there and teach them life lessons but also teach them fundamental drills that I still do to this day at 24 years old playing in the minor league system. It’s important for these kids to really have a good fundamental base to be able to succeed.”

The camp will be held at Bob Jones High School on Saturday, November 21. It’s for ages 6-14 and you can attend with any level of experience, but spots are limited.

For more information and to register for the game, visit Hicklen’s website.