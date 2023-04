(WHNT) — Former Hazel Green star Samiya Steele announced on social media that she has entered the transfer portal after one season at Alabama State.

The freshman guard started 27 games while averaging 4.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds a game.

Steele had a standout career at Hazel Green. She earned Miss Alabama Basketball in 2022 after guiding the Trojans to a 35-0 record and their fifth straight state title.