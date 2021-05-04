Former Hazel Green standout Jordan Beck named SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jordan Beck did big things on the baseball field at Hazel Green, and for those who know him, that didn’t come as a surprise. Not only was Beck named the Class 6A Hitter of the Year, he was also tabbed as a preseason All-American as well.

From there, he signed with Tennessee, joining the Vols’ Baseball program. Last week, he hit .538 in the team’s series win over Kentucky and finished with a homer and four RBI. For that, Beck was named SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week, and while that is a huge honor for the 20-year old Tennessee Valley native, his high school head coach believes that this is only the beginning.

“He puts so much pressure on himself and his standards are so high that in order for you to be great at whatever you want to do in life, you have to have those type of standards and he has those,” said Hazel Green Baseball head coach Frankie Perez. “He’s going to be a special, special, special baseball player. He’s gonna hit for a long time. If he stays healthy, Jordan Beck will be on TV, he will play professional baseball and I truly feel that way. I truly do.”

Beck and the Volunteers will be back in action Friday, on the road against Missouri.