HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Kira Lewis Jr. began his basketball career in the gym at Hazel Green High School. He then decided to stay home to play college ball at Alabama. Now, he’s getting ready for his third season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Saturday, he gave back to the community that helped him reach that point by hosting his annual youth camp.

Lewis Jr. hosted his second annual “We Aim Higher” youth camp Saturday at Hazel Green High School.

The camp was for local kids ages 7 through 15 to help them improve their game. He also let the kids ask him questions about his journey to the NBA.

Lewis. Jr. uses this time to give back both on and off the court. Last year, he gifted his family a new house and donated $25,000 to Hazel Green High School. Saturday, he gave each kid a new backpack and gifted each 15-year-old in attendance a new iPad.

Lewis Jr. says it’s his way to show the kids to keep reaching for their full potential and to show his appreciation for the community that helped build him.

“It means a lot, just showing the kids that I care about this community, coming back and having this camp for the second year, and in the future as well. It teaches me a lot, I try to teach them as much as I can. Giving the kids something they can remember for the rest of their life. I just feel like if you give somebody something, you always get blessed in return. That’s doing the best thing that I can to make this the best experience. When you feel like you’ve reached your max potential of getting better, just always think of aiming higher, and getting better as a person or as a basketball player, whatever you’re doing,” Lewis Jr. said.

Before the camp, Lewis Jr. had his Hazel Green High School uniform retired. They hope to have a bigger ceremony with him during the upcoming basketball season.