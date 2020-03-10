Former Hartselle football coach takes head coaching job at East Lawrence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The man they call Coach Culver announced his resignation as head coach of the Hartselle football team back in November. Well, he’s back, just with a different team.

Culver took to Twitter to announce that he is taking over as the head football coach at East Lawrence. Culver holds a 54-48 overall record in nine years as a head coach including a state runner up finish with Deshler is 2018.

He’s taken his teams to the playoffs six years in a row and hopes to do the same with the Eagles, a program that hasn’t played in the postseason since 2008

Culver expressed his excitement on Twitter saying “God has always been in control of our journey and we are excited for this opportunity. God bless and go 🦅 #1-0.”

