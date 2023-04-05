(WHNT) — Florence native Chandler Brewer is set to throw out the first pitch at the Trash Pandas’ opening night on Thursday, but that more than likely won’t be the highlight of his week.

The former Florence football standout signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Brewer originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In three seasons, Brewer has appeared in 13 games, including four starts with the Rams.

The offensive lineman played his college ball at Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned First Team All-Conference-USA honors his senior year.