Former Bob Jones swimmer earns spot in Olympic Trials finals

North Alabama has several swimmers competing in this year’s Olympic Trials trying to earn their spot on Team USA.

Former Bob Jones standout Zach Harting, who’s currently training at the University of Louisville, has earned a spot in a finals race and is now even closer to achieving his dream of competing in Tokyo later this summer.

Zach Harting flew to a 1:55.21, won his heat and is tied as the top seed for the final in the 200M Butterfly. Don't miss tomorrow's showdown! #CardinalsFly x #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/6ig2a9rIdj — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) June 16, 2021

Harting swam a 1:55.21 200M butterfly in the semifinals, winning his heat and is tied as the top seed for the final in the 200M butterfly set for Wednesday out in Omaha.

Best of luck to Zach in the finals!