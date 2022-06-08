(WHNT) — Alabama baseball’s Dylan Ray was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The honor is Ray’s second of the postseason, with the reliever also garnering Freshman All-SEC Team accolades. Ray is the Crimson Tide’s first Freshman All-America honoree since Owen Diodati, Antoine Jean, and Connor Prielipp were all named to CBN’s team following the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

The former Bob Jones standout grew into the closer role for Alabama this season finishing 1-4 with 8 saves, which is a total tied for sixth in the SEC. His 49 strikeouts led all Alabama relievers and ranked fifth overall on the team.