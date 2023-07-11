MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Bob Jones standout and Alabama outfielder Caden Rose set his eyes on the prize of being a professional baseball player at a young age.

Rose believed in himself and followed his dreams, and now he’ll join the Boston Red Sox organization as the 208th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The road to the pros has been a wild ride for Rose. He faced some adversity on the diamond and dealt with injuries during his time in Tuscaloosa, but the years of hard work and dedication paid off and were all worth it when his phone rang on day two of the draft.

“I’m sitting there on the couch just watching the draft and as the rounds keep going by you’re like ‘gosh is it going to happen’ and then I got the call that the Red Sox were gonna take me in the 7th round and I was fired up. It was kind of like a shock and surreal moment,” Rose said.

“The Red Sox took a chance on me and I think that’s going to be the best situation for me. You couldn’t ask for a better program to go into – the fans and the stadium are top notch and it’s such a storied program and a team that I’ve liked since I was a little kid and I can’t be more fired up to get an opportunity.”

Rose says his years at Bob Jones and head coach Jared Smith helped build him into the player he is today, and the Crimson Tide program really helped get him to the next step.

All the years on the field have now given him the opportunity to join the big leagues and continue playing the sport that he loves, but it’s also given Rose the ability to be a role model for young children in North Alabama who share the same dream that Caden had growing up.

“I think it’s great just to show these kids that it is possible,” Rose said. “Whenever you’re a little kid and they ask you what you want to be when you grow up it’s always ‘I wanna be a professional baseball player’ and you always get the answer like okay now be realistic… but no that’s what I’m going to do and getting drafted shows people it is possible to come out of here and do whatever you want to do.”

Congratulations to Caden and his family on this incredible accomplishment!