MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – After three seasons at Auburn, infielder Camden Hill has announced that he is transferring to South Alabama.

During his career on the Plains, the Madison native hit .269 with six home runs, including five his freshman year, and drove in 43 runs.

This year, Hill played in just 10 games with four starts, recording three hits, 2 RBI and one run scored.

The former Bob Jones standout will have one year of eligibility with the Jaguars.