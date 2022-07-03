MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Bob Jones star and Alabama alum Levi Randolph has found a new home and is headed to continue his pro career.

Randolph has signed a one-year contract with a second-season option with Hapoel Jerusalem Basketball Club in Jerusalem, Israel.

Following his four years at Alabama, where he averaged almost 10 points a game, Randolph spent time playing for different NBA Summer League and G League teams. Most recently, he played in Belgium as part of the BNXT and Basketball Champions Leagues.

Randolph hosted his annual youth skills camp at his alma mater Bob Jones High School on June 25.