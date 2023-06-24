HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Before he went pro playing basketball for the Israeli Basketball Premier League, Levi Randolph wore a Patriots uniform ultimately taking his talents from Bob Jones to the University of Alabama.

On Saturday, he hosted his third annual basketball camp in the gym which started it all.

Around 75 young ballers got to learn firsthand skills from Randolph and other professional players.

The campers ended the day scrimmaging against one another and even taking on the pro players on the court.

Randolph has held this camp three years prior at his alma mater.

“It means a lot because this is where it all started for me you know my hometown is Madison Alabama this is where I grew up so for me to be able to come back and give back means a whole bunch,” Randolph said.

And he preaches a message designed to motivate and encourage young athletes both on and off the court.

“The message today was energy and effort you know whatever you do in life make sure you give it your all. set a goal and try to work every day towards it and just give the most effort you can,” Randolph added.

Well, the day commenced with a Summer Classic Basketball Game at Bob Jones High School between Randolph and other professional players, so the kids got to witness some finesse on the court after a hard day of learning.