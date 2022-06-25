MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Many athletes give so much credit to where they grew up and started their athletic journeys. That’s why so many of them give back when they are able to. On Saturday, Bob Jones and Alabama basketball player Levi Randolph returned to his hometown of Madison for a day filled with fun, teaching, and of course, basketball.

The events at Bob Jones were capped off with the Levi Randolph Summer Classic celebrity basketball game, featuring local guys like Randolph himself, Justin Pride, Trevor Lacey, John Petty and many others.

“It means a lot, especially to be able to do it in my hometown at my high school, a place where it all started for me. Just to be able to have everybody here and help them grow, try to teach them something that they can take with them throughout their lives is big for me. I just want to be somebody that they can learn from. The biggest thing I’ve been telling them is energy and effort. If you can have energy and effort, you can go a long ways. And with that, also have fun,” Randolph said.

But earlier in the day, all of the kids got to have fun as Randolph hosted his youth skills camp. Players ages 8 through 17 got to practice different drills and learn from the pros.

After the camp, they got to hit the field for some more games and outdoor activities.

Having a full day of events was important to Randolph as he says he wanted to make the most of his time while giving back to the community that still supports him to this day.

“This is where I grew up, everything started for me here. My whole goal was to be able to go and learn as much as possible so I could bring it back and help teach them. It’s only one day but just to be able to give us much as we could back from different angles. Basketball, have some excitement and then they can see a lot of guys who are teaching them and see what they can do so I think it will be fun for them and, hopefully, they learn a lot,” Randolph added.

Randolph first held the camp in 2019, but couldn’t hold it for the past two years due to COVID-19. He says he plans to continue to hold it every year.