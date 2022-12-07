FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former All-SEC Auburn linebacker DeShaun Davis is officially the first addition to the UNA coaching staff in the Brent Dearmon era. Davis will serve as linebackers coach for the Lions.

Davis comes to North Alabama after serving as a graduate assistant coach at UCF during the 2022 season where he assisted with linebackers.

“DeShaun Davis was my favorite player that I ever coached in school,” said Dearmon. “Then when I got the opportunity to move on to Auburn, I stood on the table for him to be an Auburn Tiger. He was an All-SEC linebacker, but he is also an All-American person. I am pleased to be able to coach alongside such a great player and human being. DeShaun has a very bright future in this business.”

Davis said he is excited about the opportunity ahead with the Lions’ program.

“This is big for me,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and extremely excited to have the chance to really control my own room and bring my passion and personality to these young student-athletes. I am also coming back to my home state and coaching there will feel like home. My relationship with Coach Dearmon also goes back to when I was in high school and I know his passion for coaching. I’m excited about all the great things we are going to do at North Alabama on and off the field.”

Davis is a Prichard native and graduated from Vigor High School before going on to Auburn.

As a player at Auburn, he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2018. A-three year starter at middle linebacker, he made 116 tackles that season and finished with 266 career tackles. He ranks fourth among Auburn career tacklers since 2000. He received an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was a Lott Impact Trophy quarterfinalist.