CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHNT) – Former Auburn slugger Sonny DiChiara made his professional debut on Saturday night with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and it was a debut to remember as he reached base safely in all five plate appearances.

DiChiara batted 7th as the designated hitter in his debut. He picked up his first professional hit in his first at-bat in the second inning with a single. In his second at-bat, he picked up his first RBI with a 2-run double off the top of the wall. Overall, DiChiara went 2-for-2 with 2 walks, 2 RBI and a hit-by-pitch in his debut.

DiChiara and the Trash Pandas will finish their series in Chattanooga on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. before returning to Toyota Field on Tuesday.