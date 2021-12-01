Former Alabama WR Nikita Stover named Decatur Heritage coach

Alabama’s Nikita Stover runs for a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

DECATUR, Ala. — Hartselle High School graduate and former University of Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover was named the new football coach at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Wednesday.

Stover, 36, replaces Steve Meek, who is retiring after 11 seasons with the team.

“We want to build on the foundation that Coach Meek built,” Decatur Heritage Christian

Academy Athletic Director Ty Patterson said in a statement. “We are excited about the future of football at Decatur Heritage.”

Stover was already involved with Decatur Heritage athletics. He coached the middle school football team this past fall and led the team to a 6-1 record. He also has been in charge of weight training for all school sports since last year, according to the school.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to grow the Decatur Heritage football program,”

said Stover. “From the first time I walked into Decatur Heritage, it just felt like a good fit.”

Stover graduated from the University of Alabama in 2007 with a degree in human environmental sciences. He played for the Crimson Tide for three seasons — one under coach Mike Shula and two under Nick Saban.