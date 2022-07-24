HOUSTON, Tex. (WHNT) – Former Alabama wide receiver and current Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) and will likely miss the entire 2022 season.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless.” John Metchie III

The Texans selected Metchie in the second round, 44th overall, of this year’s draft. Sunday, the team placed Metchie on the active/non-football illness list.

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia. It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban

Metchie played three seasons with the Crimson Tide finishing his career with 2081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season, he had 96 catches for 1,142 years and eight touchdowns.