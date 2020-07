Former Alabama men’s basketball standout Donta Hall has signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

During his time in the NBA G League, Hall averaged 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

At Alabama, Hall appeared in 135 career games and averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game; during his time with the Tide, Hall was a two-time SEC All-Defensive team honoree.