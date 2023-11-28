CANTON, Ohio (WHNT) – Former Alabama A&M star Robert Mathis was named a modern-era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Mathis is the NFL’s all-time leader in forced fumbles with 52 and strip-sacks with 47, and had 123 sacks over 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team AP All-Pro in 2013.

Mathis started for the Bulldogs from 1999-2002 and set an NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) record with 20 sacks during his senior season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce the finalists in early January.