ALABAMA (WHNT) – Former Alabama A&M star quarterback Aqeel Glass has accepted an invite to the XFL HBCU Showcase in July.

The XFL, a revived pro football league owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will use the showcase to look for players from HBCU schools, like Alabama A&M, to fill their teams’ rosters.

This showcase is one of six planned showcases the league has scheduled over this summer. The players who impress the most at these events will be included in the player pool for the XFL Draft ahead of the 2023 season.

The showcase is set for Saturday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson State University. The 2023 XFL season is scheduled to kick off in February.