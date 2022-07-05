HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – From the SWAC to the ACC, former Alabama A&M women’s basketball star Dariauna Lewis announced that she’s transferring to Syracuse University.

Lewis announced just last week that she was putting her name in the transfer portal and now will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Lewis was a double-double machine for the Bulldogs during her three seasons with the program. This past season, she led the team with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game, which led her to earning All-SWAC second-team honors.