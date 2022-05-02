(WHNT) — Former Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson was only with the Bulldogs’ program for one season, but in that short time he left a mark on the program; now Anderson is trying to to join the ranks of the Bulldogs who have made it to the NFL.

Anderson earned an invite to the New Orleans Saints’ rookie mini-camp where he’ll look to make an impression on a franchise that he is familiar with from his three years at LSU at the start of his career.

Anderson delivered in his only season in the Maroon and White, hauling in an impressive 12 touchdowns to go with 493 yards on just 33 catches. That effort earned him All-SWAC Second-Team honors.