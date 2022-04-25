HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Aqeel Glass has dreamt of becoming an NFL quarterback for as long as he can remember and now after years of blood, sweat and tears that dream could soon become a reality.

With the NFL Draft coming up, the former Alabama A&M star is hoping to get a call asking him to join a professional roster.

Glass hopes to become the first HBCU quarterback drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006.

“I’ve always been very confident in my talents and my abilities and I feel like those aren’t any different no matter where I go,” Glass said. “I’m going to have to have the same confidence going into an NFL locker room, so I feel like it’s something I’ve been working on I’ve been carrying with me no matter where I go. I always feel like there’s nothing that can stop me. I know what I can do and what I’m capable of and I’m gonna do it well.”

The 2022 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 28 out in Las Vegas.