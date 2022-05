HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Alabama A&M standout quarterback Aqeel Glass wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he’s still going to get the chance to show his skills to the NFL.

The two-time HBCU Player of the Year has received an invitation to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie mini-camp.

Glass shared on Twitter that he’s “beyond blessed for this opportunity excited and ready to get to work”.